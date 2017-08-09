FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liberty Media reports qtrly total revenue of $2,140 mln
August 9, 2017 / 1:53 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Liberty Media reports qtrly total revenue of $2,140 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* Liberty Media Corporation reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group rose 9 percent to $1.3 billion

* SiriusXM increased full-year guidance for self-pay net additions, revenue and adjusted EBITDA

* Qtrly total revenue $2,140 million vs $1,366 mln‍​

* Qtrly ‍SiriusXM net self-pay subscribers grew 466,000; total subscribers exceeded 32 million​

* Qtrly ‍net earnings attributable to Liberty stockholders $94 million vs $82 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

