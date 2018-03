BRIEF-Liberty Media - ‍To Offer $400 Million Of Senior Debentures Exchangeable For Sirius Xm Common Stock

March 1 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* LIBERTY MEDIA - ‍ INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR DEBENTURES EXCHANGEABLE FOR SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS COMMON STOCK IN PRIVATE OFFERING​

* LIBERTY MEDIA - TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF LIBERTY SIRIUSXM COMMON STOCK, TO MAKE POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS

* LIBERTY MEDIA - ‍ OR COULD OFFER UP TO $460 MILLION OF SENIOR DEBENTURES IF INITIAL PURCHASERS EXERCISE OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL DEBENTURES IN FULL​