BRIEF-Liberty Property Trust reports Q3 FFO per share of $0.66

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Liberty Property Trust

* Liberty property trust announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Liberty Property Trust - ‍Liberty increased funds from operations guidance range for 2017 to be $2.54 - $2.57 from a previous range of $2.49 - $2.55​

* Liberty Property Trust - ‍guidance range for 2017 industrial same store NOI revised to 3 - 3.5% from previous range of 2 - 3%​

* Liberty Property Trust qtrly ‍same store operating income increased by 2.6% over prior year quarter​

* Liberty Property Trust qtrly ‍same store operating income for industrial portfolio increased by 4.3%​

* Liberty Property Trust - ‍expects dispositions for 2017 to be in a range of $400 million - $550 million​

* Liberty Property Trust - ‍Q4 dispositions are expected to be in $380 million - $530 million range, with majority closing late in quarter​

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: