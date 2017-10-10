BRIEF-LICT announces PTPMS Communications' filing for legal action against Straight Path Communications

Oct 10 (Reuters) - LICT Corp
* LICT Corp - announces filing of legal action by PTPMS Communications against Straight Path Communications to obtain amount related to wireless licenses
* LICT - case is based on proposed transfer by straight path to verizon of straight path’s wireless licenses through acquisition by Verizon for $3.1 billion
* LICT - “PTPMS is seeking ruling that straight path must pay co value of that 20% interest due to Verizon transaction”
* LICT Corp - PTPMS is also requesting a trial to determine total value of its 20% interest in licenses
* LICT Corp - co holds a 49% interest in PTPMS Communications LLC