Jan 10 (Reuters) - LIDDS AB:

* REG-LIDDS: NANOZOLID® WITH IMMUNE-STIMULATING AGENT CONFIRMS EFFICACY IN AN ADDITIONAL CANCER MODEL

* SAYS ‍CLEAR ANTI-TUMOR EFFECTS HAVE BEEN OBSERVED IN ANOTHER CANCER MODEL IN MICE​