Dec 22 (Reuters) - LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG :

* LLB IS ACQUIRING SEMPER CONSTANTIA PRIVATBANK

* ACQUISITION TO TAKE PLACE IN TWO STAGES

* PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 185 MILLION

* FOR THIS PURPOSE, LLB IS ALLOCATING 1.85 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES