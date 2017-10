Aug 14(Reuters) - Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says co’s Chongqing-based wholly owned motorcycle unit plans to acquire 180 million shares of Puyang-based bank for 180 million yuan in total (1 yuan per share)

* Says unit plans to invest 216 million yuan to buy the bank’s bad assets

* Says unit will hold 30 percent stake in the bank after acquisition and investment

