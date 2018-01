Jan 10 (Reuters) - Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SOLD 119,213 MOTORCYCLE ENGINES IN DEC, DOWN 8.6 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS IT SOLD 1,284,038 MOTORCYCLE ENGINES IN 2017, UP 0.3 PERCENT Y/Y Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CWWKBX Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)