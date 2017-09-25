BRIEF-Life & Banc Split announces overnight offering and details of fund extension

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Life & Banc Split Corp:

* Life & Banc Split Corp. announces overnight offering and details of fund extension

* Says ‍undertaking an overnight treasury offering of class a and preferred shares​

* Says Class A shares will be offered at a price of $9.90 per class a share for a distribution rate of 12.1% on issue price​

* Says sales period for this overnight offering will end at 9:00 A.M. (ET) on Tuesday September 26, 2017

* Says ‍preferred shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per preferred share for a yield to maturity of 4.8%​

* Says board has approved an extension of maturity date of Class A and preferred shares of company for an additional term to October 30, 2023​