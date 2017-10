Oct 5 (Reuters) - LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD :

* RECEIVED NOTIFICATION THAT CLIENTS OF ALLAN GRAY HAVE ACQUIRED INTEREST IN SHARES OF COMPANY

* TOTAL INTEREST IN ORDINARY SHARES OF CO HELD BY ALLAN GRAY‘S CLIENTS NOW AMOUNTS TO 20.1796% OF TOTAL ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES OF CO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: