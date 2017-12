Dec 18 (Reuters) - Lifebrandz Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSING RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 388 MILLION SHARES IN ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL OF CO AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF S$0.015 FOR EACH RIGHTS SHARE​

* ‍PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE IS PROPOSED TO BE MADE ON BASIS OF 2 RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY 1 EXISTING SHARE​