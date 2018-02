Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lifehealthcare Group Ltd:

* GUIDANCE FOR FY18 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 7.5 CENTS PER SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $2.3 MILLION, DOWN 33.6 PERCENT

* HY REVENUE $67.4 MILLION VERSUS $61.7 MILLION A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: