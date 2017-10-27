BRIEF-Lifepoint Health Q3 earnings per share $0.67

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lifepoint Health Inc:
* Lifepoint Health reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.67
* Q3 revenue $1.576 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.6 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lifepoint Health Inc - 2017 estimated net revenue $6.335 - $6.385 billion
* Lifepoint Health Inc - 2017 estimated adjusted diluted EPS $3.48 - $3.78
* Lifepoint Health Inc sees 2017 revenues per equivalent admission +1.5% to +2.0%
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.07, revenue view $6.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lifepoint Health Inc - authorized a new stock repurchase plan for repurchase of up to $200.0 million in outstanding shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: