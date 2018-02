BRIEF-LifePoint Health Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.70

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lifepoint Health Inc:

* LIFEPOINT HEALTH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 5.2 PERCENT

* SEES ‍2018 REVENUES $6.35 BILLION - $6.43 BILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 DILUTED EPS $4.00 - $4.53​

* SEES ‍2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $475 MILLION - $500 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 SAME-HOSPITAL REVENUE GROWTH 1.4% TO 2.7%​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.07, REVENUE VIEW $6.49 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍NORMALIZED SAME-HOSPITAL REVENUES TOTALED $1,562.9 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 0.6% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* QTRLY ‍SAME-HOSPITAL REVENUES TOTALED $1,490.3 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 5.2% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* QTRLY REVENUES $1,490.4 MILLION VERSUS $1,605.2 MLN‍​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.58 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S