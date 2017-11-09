BRIEF-Lifetime brands Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lifetime Brands Inc
* Lifetime Brands Inc reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 sales $166 million versus $170.1 million
* Lifetime Brands Inc - now expect full-year 2017 consolidated net sales to be approximately flat to last year’s (excluding foreign currency impact)
* Lifetime Brands Inc - now expect full-year 2017 gross margin to improve approximately 25 basis points
* Lifetime Brands Inc - in Europe, co is continuing with integration of Kitchencraft and Creative Tops
* Lifetime Brands Inc - in U.K., environment also has been difficult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: