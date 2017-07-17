FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Ligand enters into commercial license, supply agreement with Amgen
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 17, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Ligand enters into commercial license, supply agreement with Amgen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ligand enters into commercial license and supply agreement with Amgen for rights to use captisol in the formulation of AMG 330

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals- license agreement replaces prior agreement that allowed Amgen to evaluate AMG 330 with captisol in preclinical studies

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals-under new commercial license agreement, Amgen receives exclusive worldwide rights to combine captisol with AMG 330

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals- co is also entitled to potential milestone payments, royalties, revenue from future sales of AMG 330 formulated using captisol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.