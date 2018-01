BRIEF-Ligand Pharma And Glenmark Pharma Enter Into License Agreement

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIGAND ENTERS INTO WORLDWIDE OMNIAB® PLATFORM LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍ UNDER LICENSE, GLENMARK WILL BE ABLE TO USE FULL OMNIAB PLATFORM TO DISCOVER FULLY HUMAN MONO- AND MULTISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES​

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍GLENMARK WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS RELATED TO PROGRAMS​

* LIGAND - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ANNUAL PLATFORM ACCESS PAYMENTS, REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, AMONG OTHERS, FOR PRODUCTS INCORPORATING OMNIAB ANTIBODY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: