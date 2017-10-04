FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ligand to acquire Crystal Bioscience
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 4, 2017 / 8:18 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Ligand to acquire Crystal Bioscience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand to acquire Crystal Bioscience, the leader in chicken-derived fully-human antibody generation, for $25 million in cash plus additional potential payments

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍transaction expected to be accretive to revenue and earnings beginning in 2018​

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - Ligand will pay Crystal shareholders $25 million in cash at closing, up to an additional $10.5 million of success-based milestones

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc says ‍including acquisition, Ligand now expects 2017 total revenues to be at least $134 million​

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc says estimates with revenue of $134 million, FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share would be approximately $2.93​

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc expects 2017 earnings per share would be approximately $2.93 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

