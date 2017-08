July 19 (Reuters) - Lightbridge Corp:

* Lightbridge receives notice of allowance on key patent for its metallic nuclear fuel in South Korea

* Lightbridge Corp - ‍received a notice of allowance from Korean intellectual property office for a key divisional patent​

* Lightbridge Corp - ‍patent is expected to be issued once registration fee has been paid by Lightbridge​