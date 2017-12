Dec 13 (Reuters) - Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd:

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE PER ADS $0.03

* LIGHTINTHEBOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 19.8 PERCENT TO $77.1 MILLION

* ‍FOR Q4, COMPANY EXPECTS NET REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $97 MILLION AND $100 MILLION​