June 15, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Lightinthebox Holding Co's Q1 revenue $72.7 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd

* Lightinthebox reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $76 million to $79 million

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $72.7 million

* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016

* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says total number of product sales customers was 1.2 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.4 million in same quarter of 2016

* For Q2 of 2017, company expects net revenues to be between $76.0 million and $79.0 million

* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $0.01 in Q1 of 2017

* Qtrly net loss per ordinary share $0.02

* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd - company's board has authorized extension of its existing share repurchase program for an additional twelve month period

* Qtrly net loss per ADS $0.04

* To continue to repurchase up to remaining balance of $10 million of ADS for additional twelve months, from June 15 through June 14, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

