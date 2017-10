Sept 18 (Reuters) - LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd

* LightInTheBox reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $75 million to $78 million

* Q2 revenue rose 19.6 percent to $78.5 million

* LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd qtrly ‍loss per share $ 0.01​

* LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd - non-GAAP net income per ADS was $0.00 in Q2 of 2017

* LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd qtrly ‍net loss per ADS $0.03​