BRIEF-Lilly Announces 2018 Financial Guidance, Enhances Outlook Through 2020

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* LILLY ANNOUNCES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND ENHANCES OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $23 BILLION TO $23.5 BILLION

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.56 TO $1.66

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.24 TO $4.34

* - REAFFIRMED ITS EXPECTATION OF AT LEAST 5 PERCENT AVERAGE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH FROM 2015 TO 2020, ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.21 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.64, REVENUE VIEW $23.07 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ELI LILLY - EXPECT OPERATING MARGIN AS PERCENT OF REVENUE TO BE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT IN 2020, EXCLUDING EFFECT OF FOREX ON INTERNATIONAL INVENTORIES SOLD

* - ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, REAFFIRMED 2017 EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.25

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.60 TO $4.70

* - SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT $1.2 BILLION

* ELI LILLY SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE, VERZENIO, OLUMIANT

* ELI LILLY - REVISION TO 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK IS DUE TO CHANGES IN ESTIMATES RELATED TO ASSET IMPAIRMENT, RESTRUCTURING, OTHER SPECIAL CHARGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: