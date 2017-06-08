FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Lilly announces strategic collaboration with Keybioscience
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 8, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Lilly announces strategic collaboration with Keybioscience

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly announces strategic collaboration with Keybioscience AG

* Eli Lilly and Co - under terms of agreement, Lilly will receive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize these molecules

* Eli Lilly and Co - ‍under terms of agreement, Lilly will receive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize these molecules​

* Says collaboration includes access to Dacra platform with multiple molecules including KBP-042, KBP-089 and KBP-056

* Eli Lilly and Co - there will be no change to company's FY non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of this transaction

* Says Keybioscience has initiated phase 2 development with KBP-042

* Eli Lilly and Co - expects to incur an acquired in-process research and development charge to earnings in 2017 of approximately $0.03 per share

* To incur an acquired in-process research and development charge to earnings in 2017 of approximately $0.03 per share.

* In exchange for these rights, Keybioscience will receive an initial payment of $55 million

* Eli Lilly and Co - co, Keybioscience AG have agreed to a new collaboration focused on development of dual Amylin Calcitonin receptor agonists​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.