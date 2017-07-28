FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
BRIEF-Lilly gets civil investigative demand from Minnesota AG for insulin product pricing‍​
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 28, 2017 / 4:06 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Lilly gets civil investigative demand from Minnesota AG for insulin product pricing‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Says got civil investigative demand from Minnesota's office of Attorney General relating to pricing, sale of insulin products - SEC filing‍​

* Says offices of attorneys general in California and Florida have requested information relating to pricing of company's insulin products

* Says lost patent exclusivity for Strattera in the U.S. in May 2017, and generic versions of Strattera were approved in the same month

* Entry of generic versions of Strattera has caused "rapid and severe" decline in revenue, which will have material adverse effect on results

* In May, Japanese Patent Office resumed 1 of 2 remaining demands for invalidation of company's two vitamin regimen patents, brought by Nipro Corp Source text - (bit.ly/2w6xEZd) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.