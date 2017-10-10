FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lilly reports topline results from Phase 3 JUNIPER trial evaluating Verzenio
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 10, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Lilly reports topline results from Phase 3 JUNIPER trial evaluating Verzenio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly reports topline results from Phase 3 JUNIPER trial evaluating Verzenio™ (abemaciclib) in kras-mutated, advanced non-small cell lung cancer

* Eli Lilly And Co - ‍lilly will submit data for presentation at a medical meeting in 2018​

* Eli Lilly And Co -Phase 3 JUNIPER study evaluating Verzenio​ ‍did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival

* Eli Lilly - ‍however, analysis of secondary study endpoints of both progression-free survival and overall response rate showed evidence of monotherapy activity in abemaciclib arm​

* Eli Lilly - ‍control arm in Phase 3 JUNIPER study for Verzenio​ showed higher overall survival rate than expected based on historical data in setting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.