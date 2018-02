Feb 19 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* AAD 2018: TREATMENT WITH LILLY‘S TALTZ (IXEKIZUMAB) RESULTED IN IMPROVEMENT IN IMPACT OF GENITAL PSORIASIS ON SEXUAL ACTIVITY

* ELI LILLY-PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE GENITAL PSORIASIS TREATED WITH TALTZ SAW LOWER IMPACT OF CONDITION ON SEXUAL ACTIVITY VERSUS PLACEBO POST 12-WK TREATMENT