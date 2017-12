BRIEF-Lilly's Cyramza meets Primary Endpoint in gastric cancer study

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* LILLY REPORTS TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 STUDY IN FIRST-LINE ADVANCED GASTRIC CANCER

* ELI LILLY AND CO - TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ELI LILLY AND CO - PHASE 3 RAINFALL STUDY DID NOT IMPROVE OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS), A SECONDARY ENDPOINT

* ELI LILLY - SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN RAINFALL STUDY WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED FOR RAMUCIRUMAB

* ELI LILLY AND CO - DOES NOT INTEND TO SEEK REGULATORY APPROVAL BASED ON RESULTS OF RAINFALL STUDY

* ELI LILLY AND CO - OUTCOME OF RAINFALL DOES NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON CURRENT RAMUCIRUMAB APPROVALS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - TWO OTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES OF RAMUCIRUMAB ARE ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED DATA READOUTS IN 2018