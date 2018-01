Jan 12 (Reuters) - Limbach Holdings Inc:

* LIMBACH HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OF REMAINING PREFERRED STOCK

* LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC - ‍ REPURCHASED ALL OF REMAINING OUTSTANDING SHARES OF ITS CLASS A PREFERRED STOCK FOR APPROXIMATELY $9.97 MILLION​

* LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC - ‍EXPECTS REPURCHASE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INCOME​