Jan 11(Reuters) - Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says a Shenzhen-based limited partnership adds 1.8 percent stake (38.8 million shares) in the co, during the period from Nov. 20, 2017 to Jan. 9

* Says the limited partnership is holding 5 percent stake (108.9 million shares) in the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7fB2YU

