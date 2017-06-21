BRIEF-Limoneira Co entered a master loan agreement

June 21 (Reuters) - Limoneira Co

* Limoneira on June 20, co entered a master loan agreement with Farm Credit West, FLCA together with a revolving credit facility supplement - SEC filing

* Limoneira Co - ‍supplements provide aggregate borrowing capacity of $100 million

* Limoneira Co - Co also entered into a non-revolving credit facility supplement

* Limoneira Co - borrowing capacity of $100 million comprised of $60 million under revolving credit supplement, $40 million under non-revolving credit supplement

* Limoneira - initial interest rate in effect under each of supplements is 2.89% per annum, which rate to be automatically adjusted commencing July 1, 2017

* Limoneira Co - any amounts outstanding under supplements are due and payable in full on July 1, 2022

* Limoneira Co - in connection with paydown of prior credit facility, on June 19, 2017 company entered into a novation agreement

* Limoneira co - ‍proceeds from supplements were used to pay down all remaining outstanding indebtedness under revolving credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sXaqqC) Further company coverage: