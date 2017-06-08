FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Limoneira reports Q2 EPS $0.24
June 8, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Limoneira reports Q2 EPS $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Limoneira Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue rose 35 percent to $37 million

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.51 to $0.55

* Company raises fiscal year 2017 earnings guidance range

* Fiscal year 2017 ebitda is expected to be in range of $21.7 million to $22.2 million

* Expects operating income for fiscal year 2017 to be in a range of approximately $14.7 million to $15.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.51 to $0.55

* Continues to expect to sell between 3.1 million and 3.5 million cartons of fresh lemons at average price per carton of approximately $23.00 in FY 2017

* Company expects to sell approximately 6.0 million to 6.5 million pounds of avocados at an average price per pound of $1.50 in FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

