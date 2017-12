BRIEF-Limoneira Sees FY 2017 Earnings Per Share $0.40 To $0.44

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Limoneira Co:

* LIMONEIRA PROVIDES FISCAL YEAR 2017 BUSINESS UPDATE AND INITIAL FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55 TO $0.65

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40 TO $0.44

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $120 MILLION

* - FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017, COMPANY EXPECTS EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.40 TO $0.44 PER SHARE

* - ‍ CURRENTLY DOES NOT EXPECT FIRE AND WIND DAMAGE FROM SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS​

* - ASSESSING POTENTIAL PROPERTY AND CROP DAMAGE CAUSED BY DECEMBER 2017 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES AND RELATED HIGH WINDS

* - “‍DO NOT BELIEVE WILDFIRES CAUSED ANY LONG-TERM DAMAGE TO OUR ORCHARDS”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: