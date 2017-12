BRIEF-Linamar To Acquire The Macdon Group Of Companies For C$1,200 Mln

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Linamar Corp:

* LINAMAR TO ACQUIRE THE MACDON GROUP OF COMPANIES, A GLOBAL HARVESTING SPECIALIST, TO FURTHER DIVERSITY & GROW

* LINAMAR CORP - DEAL FOR C$1,200 MILLION

* LINAMAR CORP - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE AND FREE CASH FLOW PER SHARE

* LINAMAR CORP - EXPECTS TO REALIZE MODEST SYNERGIES FROM TRANSACTION

* LINAMAR CORP - MACDON WILL BE COMBINED WITH LINAMAR‘S EXISTING AGRICULTURE HARVESTING BUSINESS IN HUNGARY

* LINAMAR - TO AMEND ITS CREDIT FACILITIES

* LINAMAR CORP - NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL BE ADDED TO FUND ACQUISITION IN AMOUNT OF A C$1,200 MILLION AS PART OF AMENDMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: