* SAYS SALES INCOMES FOR JAN-SEPT 2017 AT EUR 9.28 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.23 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS SALES INCOMES FOR 9MONTHS 2017 OF GROUP AT 9.28 MILLION EUR VERSUS EUR 9.24 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 9MONTHS OF AB “LINAS” IS EUR 0.17 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.46 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF AB "LINAS" GROUP AT 0.35 MILLION EUR VERSUS EUR 0.58 MILLION YEAR AGO