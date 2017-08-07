FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Q2 loss per share $0.28
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 7, 2017 / 12:14 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Q2 loss per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp

* Lincoln Educational Services reports second quarter results; student starts for healthcare and other professions segment up 2.7% quarter over quarter

* Q2 loss per share $0.28

* Q2 revenue fell 9.1 percent to $61.9 million

* Lincoln Educational Services Corp - company is modifying guidance provided for 2017

* Lincoln Educational - co expects FY revenue to range from essentially flat to a low single digit decline in transportation and skilled trades segment

* Lincoln Educational - co expects revenue to range from essentially flat to low single digit decline for healthcare and other professions segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.