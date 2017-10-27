FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lincoln Electric Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 27, 2017 / 11:48 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Lincoln Electric Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc:

* Lincoln electric reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

* Q3 earnings per share $1.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $669.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $657.6 million

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 11.4 percent to $0.39 per share

* Lincoln Electric - qtrly ‍reported EPS includes bargain purchase gain related to air liquide welding acquisition ($51.6 million, or $0.77 EPS)​

* Lincoln Electric - qtrly ‍reported EPS also includes other special item after-tax charges of $7.2 million, or $0.11 EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.