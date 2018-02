Feb 16 (Reuters) - LINDA NEKTAR AS:

* SAYS SALES REVENUE FOR 12 MONTHS OF 2017 EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS NET PROFIT FOR FY 2017 EUR 85,402 VERSUS EUR 831,662 YEAR AGO

* SAYS AS AT 31.12.2017, THE TOTAL ASSETS OF AS LINDA NEKTAR WERE EUR 4.2 MILLION (12 MONTHS 2016: EUR 4.6 MILLION) Source text : bit.ly/2F7EfZ7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)