BRIEF-Linde CEO says no agreement yet with regulators on divestitures

March 8 (Reuters) - Linde:

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS THAT HEALTHCARE AND ENGINEERING WILL REMAIN WITHIN THE COMPANY AFTER PRAXAIR MERGER

* CEO SAYS STILL BELOW 3.7 BILLION SALES THRESHOLD OF POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES, AHEAD OF PRAXAIR MERGER

* CEO SAYS HAVE NOT YET AGREED WITH REGULATORS ON EXACT SHAPE OF DIVESTITURE PORTFOLIO

* CFO SAYS ARE IN TALKS WITH DEUTSCHE BOERSE OVER REMAINING IN GERMANY’S DAX INDEX AFTER PRAXAIR MERGER, CAN MEET ALL CRITERIA

* CEO SAYS TALKS ON SALE OF GIST IN 'HOT PHASE', BUT CAN STILL FALL APART; WILL NOT TAKE WRITEDOWNS ON GIST