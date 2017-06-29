FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lindsay Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.02
June 29, 2017 / 11:10 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Lindsay Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Lindsay Corp

* Lindsay Corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.02

* Q3 revenue $151.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says backlog of unshipped orders at May 31, 2017 was $70.1 million compared with $61.2 million at May 31, 2016

* Lindsay Corp - Grower sentiment in U.S. is showing signs of improvement

* Lindsay -Absent sustainable upturn in commodity prices, expect irrigation growth opportunities to come primarily from international markets in near term​

* Lindsay Corp - "Expect irrigation growth opportunities to come primarily from international markets in near term" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

