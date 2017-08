July 20 (Reuters) - Linedata Services SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 90.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 83.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ORDER INTAKE IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 WAS EUR 26.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.7 MILLION IN 2016

* ANTICIPATES LOWER FIRST HALF-YEAR EARNINGS

* FOR 2017 OVERALL, LINEDATA WILL CONTINUE ITS GROWTH