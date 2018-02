Jan 31(Reuters) - Ling Yun Industrial Corp Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 60 percent, or to increase by 106.5 million yuan to 127.8 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 213.0 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased sales of high value-added products and plastic piping system products as well as effective cost control Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qvQuzw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)