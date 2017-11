Nov 9 (Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA

* ‍MANDATED ABG SUNDAL COLLIER AND DANSKE BANK TO ARRANGE SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS​

* SAYS ‍EUR 30 MILLION TAP ISSUE OF OUTSTANDING SENIOR SECURED BONDS LISTED ON OSLO BØRS MAY FOLLOW​