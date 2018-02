Feb 9 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group Asa:

* FINANCIAL REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* ‍OPERATING REVENUE OF NOK 486 MILLION IN QUARTER, UP 90 PERCENT COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q4 IS REPORTED AT NOK 61 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF NOK 31 MILLION VERSUS SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR​

* QTRLY ‍PRO FORMA REVENUE OF NOK 1.76 BILLION AND A PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA OF NOK 209 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: