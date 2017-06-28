FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Link Mobility says signs term sheet regarding acquisition of SMSAPI
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 28, 2017 / 4:08 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Link Mobility says signs term sheet regarding acquisition of SMSAPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group Asa

* Link Mobility Group signs term sheet regarding acquisition of SMSAPI

* Link intends to acquire all shares in SMSAPI from the sellers Grzegorz Lysiuk and Marek Bardzinski

* Link Mobility Group - enterprise value of deal is 16 million euros, on cash-free and debt-free basis, assuming normalized level of working capital

* The cash part of the transaction will be fully financed through Link's corporate fund and bond

* Link Mobility - entered into term sheet regarding acquisition of Polish mobile messaging company Comvision SP providing services under brand of SMSAPI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

