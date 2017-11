Nov 14 (Reuters) - Linn Energy Inc

* Linn Energy reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Linn Energy Inc - qtrly average daily production 586 mmcfe/d versus 809 mmcfe/d ‍​

* Linn Energy Inc - qtrly net income $137 million versus net loss of $198 mln‍​

* Linn Energy Inc - qtrly total oil, natural gas and NGL revenues $206 million versus $238 million