July 12 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Lion Corp is expected to post an operating profit of about 12 billion yen ($106 million) for the fiscal first half - Nikkei

* Lion Corp's sales likely rose 4 Pct to around 195 billion yen for the fiscal first half; Lion corp likely will keep its FY projections unchanged - Nikkei