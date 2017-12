BRIEF-Lions Gate Entertainment Entered Amendment No. 1 To Certain Credit & Guarantee Agreement

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp:

* LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CERTAIN CREDIT & GUARANTEE AGREEMENT DATED DEC 8, 2016 - SEC FILING

* LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT - IN CONNECTION WITH AMENDMENT, CO PREPAID IN FULL EXISTING TERM B LOANS, BORROWED REFINANCING TERM LOANS OF $900 MILLION

* LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT - IN CONNECTION WITH AMENDMENT, CO ALSO BORROWED $25 MILLION UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY