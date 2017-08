Aug 7 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine announces financial and operational results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lipocine Inc - ‍on track to resubmit a new drug application to FDA in August 2017 for LPCN 1021 DV study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: