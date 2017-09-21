FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lipocine - ‍PTAB of USPTO issued a motions decision in interference case between Clarus Therapeutics and Lipocine Inc​
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 21, 2017 / 1:19 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Lipocine - ‍PTAB of USPTO issued a motions decision in interference case between Clarus Therapeutics and Lipocine Inc​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine - ‍ PTAB of USPTO issued a motions decision based on each party’s motions in interference case between Clarus Therapeutics and Lipocine Inc​

* Lipocine- ptab granted Lipocine S motion to deny Clarus previously accorded priority date for 428 patent - SEC filing

* Lipocine Inc - Clarus has a new priority date of April 16, 2014 for Clarus 428 patent​

* Lipocine Inc - PTAB also granted Clarus motion to deny Lipocine S accorded priority date

* Lipocine Inc - Lipocine S has an accorded priority date of May 15, 2015 for Lipocine 692 application Source text: (bit.ly/2jMZgS2) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.